Jada Pinkett Smith will be filling TV screens this Friday the 13th when her interview with Hoda Kotb airs on NBC News. However, an early reveal from that chat is now circulating, with the 52-year-old actor and talk show host confirming to Kotb "that there's more to her marriage than she has previously shared," per Today . Specifically: She and husband Will Smith, who share two adult children, have been secretly separated since 2016 and now live "completely separate lives."

Kotb questioned her on this after reading an advance copy of Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, which is due out on Tuesday. The Red Table Talk host agreed with Kotb's assessment that it's not technically a "divorce on paper," but it is, essentially, a divorce, as she and Smith haven't been romantically involved in seven years. As for why the secrecy when the couple is usually so open about the goings-on in their relationship, Pinkett Smith noted that they hadn't previously been "ready" to explain the status of their "partnership." "How do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out," she told Kotb.

Pinkett Smith, who noted she hasn't yet been able to bring herself to officially divorce Smith, says "a lot of things" led to their split, and that by 2016 they were both simply "exhausted." "I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she said. To add to the confusion over her revelation, Pinkett Smith also tells People that she and Smith are "still figuring it out," and that "we've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us." Pinkett Smith's chat with Kotb airs in full on Friday on NBC at 8pm ET. (Pinkett Smith's revelation perhaps puts this story in more context.)