GOP Lands on Steve Scalise for Speaker

House Republicans have landed on Majority Leader Steve Scalise as their pick for next speaker, with the Hill reporting he bested Jim Jordan in a 113-99 closed-door vote. Things will next head to the House floor, where he'll face off against Democrats' pick: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The one who ends up with the gavel will be the one who emerges with the majority, which could take a while. Republicans hold a very slim majority, and ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy didn't emerge victorious for 15 rounds.

The AP writes of Scalise, "The Louisiana lawmaker is seen as a hero to some after surviving a mass shooting on lawmakers at a congressional baseball game practice a few years ago." The Hill adds, "Scalise's nomination marks the pinnacle of his congressional career, which began in 2008 and has spanned more than nine years in leadership, including stints as Republican whip and, most recently, majority leader." CNN reports it's unclear when the full House will vote, but it could happen as soon as Wednesday. (Read more Steve Scalise stories.)