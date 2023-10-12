CEOs: Harvard Students Linked to Israel Statement Should Be Blacklisted

Dozens of Harvard student groups signed a letter that put the blame for the surprise Hamas attack squarely on Israel's shoulders, and now at least a dozen CEOs are calling for the university to name the students involved in those groups so that the execs can avoid hiring them in the future. Per CNN and the New York Post , the letter says that the groups "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. ... The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years." The letter says millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been "forced to live in an open-air prison" and adds that Harvard should "take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians."

The names of the groups that signed have since been removed from the letter due to safety concerns; the Harvard Crimson reports that students affiliated with the groups have been doxxed, with their names appearing on at least four websites as well as on a billboard truck that drove on the streets near campus Wednesday showing not only names but faces. Amid the backlash, at least eight groups had formally withdrawn their signature, and some student members of some groups had come forward to distance themselves from the letter. The group that initially penned the letter also put out a subsequent statement saying it "staunchly opposes" any violence against civilians. Meanwhile, at New York University, a law student who similarly blamed Israel in a message on the Student Bar Association bulletin had a job offer rescinded, the New York Times reports. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)