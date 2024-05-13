Man at Center of Stock Craze Resurfaces

The man at the center of the pandemic meme stock craze appeared online for the first time in three years, sending the prices of those quirky and volatile stocks sharply higher Monday. Keith Gill, better known as "Roaring Kitty," posted an image Sunday of a man sitting forward in his chair, a meme used by gamers when things are getting serious. GameStop in 2021 was a video game retailer that was struggling to survive as consumers switched rapidly from discs to digital downloads. Gill and those who agreed with him changed the trajectory of a company that appeared to be headed for bankruptcy, the AP reports.