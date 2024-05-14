Biden Quadruples a China Tax. Not Enough, Says Trump

President Biden is rolling out new tariffs on China Tuesday on electric vehicles and a slew of other products from semiconductors to solar cells and medical products. The move six months before Election Day could have political implications in critical Rust Belt states as Biden and Donald Trump try to "one-up each other on tariffs," per Politico. Coverage:

The most consequential increase quadruples the tariff on Chinese EVs from 25% to 100%. The AP notes that Chinese EVs currently make up only a small portion of the US market, but that could change in a hurry as China churns out lower-priced models. Others: Tariffs on steel and aluminum products rise from 7.5% to 25%, solar cells from 25% to 50%, and a new tariff on shipping cranes will be 25%. All told, the new tariffs affect $18 billion in Chinese imported goods, reports Reuters. China has vowed to retaliate.