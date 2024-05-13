Here Are the Best (and Worst) Places to Kick Off Your Career

Atlanta tops WalletHub's list for those just starting off
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 13, 2024 5:23 PM CDT
Here Are the Best (and Worst) Places to Kick Off Your Career
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Narongrit Sritana)

With college commencement ceremonies currently taking place around the nation, lots of eyes are on where this latest slew of grads will end up working. WalletHub wanted to find out which US cities were the best places to kick off one's career, so it looked at more than 180 of the country's largest, using more than two dozen metrics in two main categories: professional opportunities, including such factors as the availability of entry-level jobs, average starting salaries, and the unemployment rate; and quality of life (for example, average commute times, housing costs, family friendliness). Atlanta comes in at No. 1, per the rankings. Perhaps most surprising: New York City, the city that never sleeps, falls into the last-place slot. Read on for the top and bottom 10 cities for career newbies:

Best cities

  1. Atlanta (No. 1 in "Professional Opportunities" category)
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Salt Lake City
  4. Tampa, Florida
  5. Pittsburgh
  6. Portland, Maine
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Austin, Texas (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
  9. Miami
  10. Knoxville, Tennessee

Worst cities

  1. Oxnard, California
  2. Jackson, Mississippi
  3. Detroit
  4. Newark, New Jersey
  5. Cape Coral, Florida
  6. Yonkers, New York
  7. Santa Clarita, California
  8. Pembroke Pines, Florida
  9. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  10. New York (last in "Professional Opportunities" category)
See how other cities ranked here. (These are the best cities for job seekers overall.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X