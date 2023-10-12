Administration Agrees to Block Iran From $6B

Facing congressional pressure, the Biden administration has moved to ensure Iran can't use any of its $6 billion freed up in the deal that resulted in the release of five Americans last month. The money, which had been frozen by the US, was sent to accounts in Qatar, whose government now has agreed with the US to not let Iran touch it, the New York Times reports. Republicans and some Democrats had argued that the windfall, generated by past oil sales, could have freed up other Iranian money to help Hamas attack Israel on Saturday. US officials said they're investigating but so far have seen no evidence that Iran was directly involved in the assault. Iran, however, historically has supported Hamas.