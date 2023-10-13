NYC Reassures Residents Fearing Violence on Friday

Although New York City officials said there are "no new specific threats" to the city, all police officers have been told to be in uniform on Friday in the event of protests over the Israel-Hamas war. Concern began when a former Hamas leader called for protests Friday in the Muslim world and support from other nations in fighting Israel, Reuters reports. Google searches for "nyc threats friday" rose 3,300%, and "hamas nyc friday the 13th" was up 2,400% in New York by Thursday afternoon, per WNBC . Gov. Kathy Hochul said there are no intelligence reports about any threats to the state, but city police have increased patrols in some areas to reassure New Yorkers, officials said.

The tension increased in the city on Thursday when hundreds of people met at Columbia University to hold pro-Israel and pro-Hamas demonstrations. The confrontations led the university to close campus, where an Israeli student was assaulted on Wednesday, per the New York Times. Demonstrations took place on other campuses in the city, as well. "I feel very dispirited," said a Columbia student watching a pro-Palestine demonstration. "I feel unsupported," said Caroline Smith, 23, who said 10 of her family members are in Israel. "I only feel support from my Jewish friends."

Demonstrations have taken place in other countries, as well, and many are—like US cities—increasing security at synagogues, cultural centers, and other gathering places. France's interior minister ordered local officials to prohibit pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the face of an increase in antisemitic acts since Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday. President Emmanuel Macron urged the nation to not permit the war to cause tension in France, per the AP. '"Let us stay united," Macron said. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)