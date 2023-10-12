Five Officers Shot Carrying Out Search

Five drug task force officers were shot and wounded Thursday while serving a search warrant near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said. The suspect was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours, the AP reports. A news release from Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect when they were confronted by the man, who was injured and was taken for treatment after his arrest. The officers' injuries were not life-threatening, the sheriff said; all five were hospitalized. The cause and extent of the suspect's injuries were not immediately known, Heck said.