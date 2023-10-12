Five Officers Shot Carrying Out Search

Five drug task force officers were shot and wounded Thursday while serving a search warrant near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said. The suspect was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours, the AP reports. A news release from Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect when they were confronted by the man, who was injured and was taken for treatment after his arrest. The officers' injuries were not life-threatening, the sheriff said; all five were hospitalized. The cause and extent of the suspect's injuries were not immediately known, Heck said.
The confrontation started Thursday morning at a home in Glendorado Township, which is a few miles west of Princeton. The officers were part of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force. Three were from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, while one was from the Princeton Police Department and one from the Elk River Police Department, the news release said. Benton County sheriff's deputies were present but were not injured, Heck said. Video from KARE-TV showed law enforcement was converged on a rural area with homes in the trees surrounded by farm fields. The area is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
