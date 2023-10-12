Taylor Swift and Beyonce: 'An Actual Fairytale'

You might not know it from their respective fan bases, but Beyonce and Taylor Swift are big public supporters of each other. On Wednesday night, Beyonce caused a stir by showing up at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's concert film, reports People . "She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Swift wrote in her caption to a playful video featuring the superstars. CNN calls the public display a "powerful statement," and BuzzFeed unpacks why.

It goes back to 2009 and arguably "one of the biggest moments in pop culture history" when Kanye West rushed the stage of the VMAs to declare that Beyonce deserved the award just presented to Swift, per BuzzFeed. Since that controversy, Swift and Beyonce themselves have been supportive of each other, but their fans have been "at loggerheads" over who is better. Might Wednesday's very public show of support end that? "Here's hoping that this is enough to finally put an end to the brutal online fighting," writes Stephanie Soteriou. (Read more Beyonce stories.)