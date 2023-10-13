Mary Lou Retton's DWTS Partner: 'She Kind of Wants to Give Up'

Mary Lou Retton's Dancing With the Stars partner says he's been in communication with the iconic gymnast and that while she's in the midst of a massive health struggle , he ultimately believes she will pull through. "I've been speaking to her today," Sasha Farber tells Entertainment Tonight . "I've been talking to her today and she's fighting. She kind of wants to give up, but I'm sending her videos of her dancing and I'm telling her, 'There's only one Mary Lou Retton. You've got this!'" He says the two have stayed close friends since they danced together during the reality competition series' 27th season.

"She's a fighter. She's going to be great," the DWTS pro continued. "I know her very well. And she's like family to me and she's a fighter. ... She's strong. She's strong." Meanwhile, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tells USA Today Retton, whose family is crowdfunding to pay her medical bills, will receive financial assistance from the committee. "The USOPC supports the United States Olympians & Paralympians Relief Fund to offer aid to US Olympians and Paralympians facing significant hardships," a spokesperson says. "Upon learning of Mary Lou's condition, we immediately took action to expedite the application process for her family to receive assistance. We are currently working through the necessary details in real-time and have reached out to Mary Lou's family to offer our assistance." (Read more Mary Lou Retton stories.)