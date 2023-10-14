Netanyahu: 'We're All Ready'

After visiting Israeli troops massed at the border for an invasion of Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, "We're all ready." A video posted on Facebook shows the prime minister appearing to encourage soldiers at the Be'eri kibbutz, the Washington Post reports. "We'll call the Gaza border the strip of resurrection," Netanyahu, wearing a a flack jacket, says in the clip. A caption reads: "With our fighters on the Gaza border, on the front lines," Netanyahu wrote in a caption accompanying the video. "We're all ready."

Shortly before that, Israel's military announced it is prepared for what it described as a coordinated air, ground, and naval offensive in the Gaza Strip. A spokesman said Gaza City would be struck "very soon," per the AP. "Gaza City is where the focus and the hub of Hamas activities are, that is where most of the commanders are, most of their infrastructure and their ability to continue to operate," a spokesman said. He said troops are "in formation" surrounding the Gaza Strip for the assault, per NPR. (The military said it killed two top Hamas commanders.)