Back in 2018, Oprah Winfrey pooh-poohed speculation that she might make a run for the White House, saying a presidential campaign "would kill me." A new biography about Sen. Mitt Romney due out Tuesday, however, adds some interesting context to that, with a somewhat surprising nugget about Winfrey and the Utah Republican. A source tells Axios' Mike Allen that in McKay Coppins' Romney: A Reckoning, Romney tells Coppins that the Democratic talk show host approached him to run on a 2020 ticket with her to "save the country" from the possible reelection of former President Trump.

Romney is said to have told Coppins that he blew off the proposal, as he felt such a run would only help Trump in the long run. Meanwhile, a source said to be "familiar with Winfrey's thinking" says that Oprah—who interviewed Romney and his wife in 2012, when he was running for president against then-President Obama—wasn't actually serious about a run, even though some in her circle thought she really would go for it. (Read more Oprah Winfrey stories.)