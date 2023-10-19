Gwyneth Paltrow: I May Just 'Disappear' Someday

In pushing a new skin care line for her Goop company, Gwyneth Paltrow twice mentioned the possibility of disappearing from public view in the not-too-distant future. When her Bustle interviewer said the 51-year-old might eventually provide a model on how people can age with grace into their 70s and 80s, Paltrow responded: "I'll probably try, knowing myself. Or I might be like, 'F--- this.' I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again." As CNN notes, the issue came up again later in the interview when Paltrow was asked about the possibility of selling Goop.

"We're not ready to sell yet," said Paltrow. "I need a few more years." At which point, Bustle's Emma Rosenblum suggested she could make a "dramatic exit" on her 55th birthday. "I'd be happy with that," said Paltrow, adding, "I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again." When pressed, Paltrow said that it could indeed happen and that she doesn't get much enjoyment out of being such a public figure. The Daily Beast notes that she has made similar statements in the past. Are they legit? "Honestly, it's kind of hard to tell," writes Laura Bradley.

On another topic, Paltrow—the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow —criticized the term "nepo baby" to refer to the offspring of celebrities. "There's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do," she said, per the BBC. "I think it's kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say." The question came up in the context of her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay. (Read more Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)