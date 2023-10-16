Cops: Woman Leaves Two Girls Alone at Ocean Beach

A Florida attorney is facing felony charges after police say she left two young children unattended at a beach on the Gulf of Mexico, reports the Tampa Bay Times. The younger of the girls, age 3, was playing unattended in waist-deep water before witnesses took her out, according to police. The older girl is age 7. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested Patricia Anne Bronson, 41, at Upham Beach in the town of St. Pete Beach, per the Miami Herald. She told deputies that she dropped the girls off at the beach, then left to park the car. She was gone 30 to 45 minutes, according to the police report.
Other beachgoers called police when they saw the girls on their own for at least a half-hour on the morning of Saturday, October 7, and the younger girl waded out into the ocean. Bronson, who is described on the police report as "caregiver" to the girls, was booked into the county jail on charges of child neglect. She was hit with an additional charge of introducing/possessing contraband in a county detention facility when an X-ray turned up vape pen with a liquid substance. (Read more child neglect stories.)