Cops: Woman Leaves Two Girls Alone at Ocean Beach

A Florida attorney is facing felony charges after police say she left two young children unattended at a beach on the Gulf of Mexico, reports the Tampa Bay Times. The younger of the girls, age 3, was playing unattended in waist-deep water before witnesses took her out, according to police. The older girl is age 7. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested Patricia Anne Bronson, 41, at Upham Beach in the town of St. Pete Beach, per the Miami Herald. She told deputies that she dropped the girls off at the beach, then left to park the car. She was gone 30 to 45 minutes, according to the police report.