Bitcoin Surges, Then Falls Thanks to a Bogus Tweet

The world maybe didn't need another example of the volatility of cryptocurrency, but it got one anyway on Monday. The price of bitcoin jumped about 10% to nearly $30,000 in a matter of minutes, all thanks to a bogus news report, reports Insider. The price then quickly shed those gains just as quickly when the truth emerged. It seems that the outlet CoinTelegraph errantly tweeted that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had approved a request by asset manager BlackRock to create the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, per MarketWatch.