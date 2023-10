President Biden appeared Wednesday at a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke about the blast at a Gaza Strip hospital—an event that has thrown the region into further turmoil. The Palestinian Health Ministry called it a "targeted" bombing of al-Ahli Baptist Hospital carried out by Israel and claimed 471 people were killed; Israel said a misfired rocket from a Palestinian militant group hit the hospital's parking lot. Biden indicated he believed Israel was not to blame. The latest:

Biden to Netanyahu: "Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we've got to overcome a lot of things."