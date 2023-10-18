Conor McGregor appears to be off the hook over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman after an NBA Finals game in Miami in June. TMZ Sports cites a "closeout memo" in which prosecutors say no criminal charges will be brought against the UFC champ due to "insufficient evidence" and "contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses" regarding the June 9 incident, which was said to have taken place after the Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center. The woman had alleged that McGregor forced her into an arena bathroom with the help of NBA and venue security, and that he'd forced her to perform oral sex and attempted to rape her anally.

In the new memo, prosecutors say a review of surveillance footage did show the woman and McGregor enter a bathroom together, where they remained for about five minutes; they then exited and were seen together in a club inside the arena, until they parted at around 12:40am. However, a series of interviews led prosecutors to drop the charges, including one with a male bathroom attendant who said he saw the woman and McGregor go into a stall, but that he "did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual," per the memo.

A friend of the accuser also told prosecutors that the woman never mentioned being attacked, and that she had in fact told the friend that she'd called her mom "to tell her she had met" the MMA fighter. Adding to prosecutors' skepticism: the woman reportedly asking police if they thought McGregor "would like to 'settle' or 'pay her off' if she did not pursue charges," per the memo.

"In light of the above facts and circumstances, the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," prosecutors wrote. The 35-year-old Irishman hasn't been in a professional fight since July 2021, when he broke his leg during a match, per Yahoo Sports. McGregor hasn't been eligible to compete this year, due to his failure to register with the US Anti-Doping Agency, but MMA Junkie reports that he recently reentered the USADA testing pool and is rumored to have a fight coming up against Michael Chandler. (Read more Conor McGregor stories.)