So far, it doesn't appear that anything sinister is behind the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several other officials. On Monday, Iran blamed an unspecified "technical failure," reports the New York Times. "No foreign involvement at all," one senior White House official tells NBC News, echoing a sentiment voiced earlier by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The chopper went down in a remote, mountainous region of northwestern Iran amid dense fog after Raisi had attended the inauguration of a dam.

One bit of blame: A former Iranian foreign minister blamed US sanctions in part for the crash, reports Business Insider. Mohammad Javad Zarif said those sanctions have led to a scarcity of spare helicopter parts. The crash, he said, would be "recorded in the black list of American crimes against the Iranian nation." Reuters reports the helicopter was a US-made Bell 212.