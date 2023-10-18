Woman Arrested at Trump Trial

State court employee tried to approach former president, yelled that she wanted to assist him
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 18, 2023 5:01 PM CDT
Former President Donald Trump comments outside of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump wasn't in any danger during an odd incident in his civil fraud trial in New York Wednesday, authorities say. A woman later identified as a court employee was arrested after she tried to approach the former president as he sat in the Manhattan courtroom, ABC News reports. The woman "disrupted the proceedings by standing up and walking towards the front of the courtroom and yelling out to Mr. Trump, indicating she wanted to assist him," the Office of Court Administration said in a statement.

The woman was stopped by court officers before she reached Trump. After she was removed from the courtroom, she was approached by court officers in the hallway and appeared to be in a "heated exchange" with them before she was escorted to the elevators, CNN reports. State court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the woman was charged with contempt of court for disrupting proceedings, reports the AP. He said the woman, who works in a different state courthouse, has been placed on administrative leave and barred from entering court facilities.

The AP reports that Trump, attending the trial for the second day in a row, didn't appear to notice the disruption. "Who got arrested? We didn't know anything about it," he told reporters. Later in the day, Judge Arthur Engoron told Trump and his lawyers to keep their voices down after they conferred loudly while real estate appraiser Doug Larson was testifying. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

