United Airlines Drops 9.7% After Warning of Hit to Profits

Wall Street dropped after big US companies delivered a mixed set of profit reports and rising Treasury yields tightened the vise further on the stock market. Worries about war in the Middle East also dragged on the market Wednesday.

On Wall Street, United Airlines slumped 9.7% after it showed how big a hit to profits it may take because of surging fuel prices and the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv. It gave a profit forecast for the last three months of the year that fell well short of analysts' expectations. The forecast overshadowed United's reporting a bigger profit for the summer than Wall Street had predicted, the AP reports. Other airlines fell in concert, with American Airlines down 4.9% and Delta Air Lines down 4.4%. Morgan Stanley also tumbled, down 6.8%, even though it likewise reported a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused on a weaker-than-expected showing by the company's wealth management business, analysts said.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Procter & Gamble, the giant behind such brands as Charmin, Febreze, and Oral-B. It rose 2.6% after reporting stronger profit than expected for the latest quarter. Its revenue rose after it increased prices for its products. Nasdaq rose 4% for one of the stock market's bigger gains after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected. It benefited from high-profile stock debuts on its trading exchange, as well as growth for its anti-financial crime business.

