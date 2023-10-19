McHenry Plan Stalls as Jordan Wants Another Vote

Rep. Jim Jordan's endorsement of having Rep. Patrick McHenry fill in as House speaker until January wasn't enough. Several Republican members, including Jordan, said that idea went nowhere in their four-hour, closed-door meeting, Politico reports. That put the GOP back where it was, and Jordan later said he will again take his nomination to the full House, where it has been rejected twice, before Thursday is over. Several members said they expect Jordan to have less support this time. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who voted for Jordan twice, said he's one of the defectors, per the Washington Post, and will back McHenry on the floor.
Although other members said the plan to grant McHenry interim powers could be revived later, Rep. Pat Fallon said "two-thirds" of the GOP House members were against it. Jordan said the plan was pitched "as a way to lower the temperature and get back to work," per NBC News. "We decided that wasn't where we're going to go," he added. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats could work with McHenry, which only hardened opposition among some Republicans. "I strongly oppose any attempt to create a Democrat backed coalition government," Rep. Elise Stefanik posted on X, per USA Today. Colleagues had reported that Jordan wanted to consult his family and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy before committing to another House vote, per the Hill. (Read more Jim Jordan stories.)