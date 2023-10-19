McHenry Plan Stalls as Jordan Wants Another Vote

Rep. Jim Jordan's endorsement of having Rep. Patrick McHenry fill in as House speaker until January wasn't enough. Several Republican members, including Jordan, said that idea went nowhere in their four-hour, closed-door meeting, Politico reports. That put the GOP back where it was, and Jordan later said he will again take his nomination to the full House, where it has been rejected twice, before Thursday is over. Several members said they expect Jordan to have less support this time. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who voted for Jordan twice, said he's one of the defectors, per the Washington Post, and will back McHenry on the floor.