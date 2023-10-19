Reports: Jim Jordan Won't Seek a Third Speaker Vote

After losing two votes for the House speakership, Jim Jordan will forgo a third, reports the Washington Post and CNN. The conservative Republican is instead expected to back a plan to allow interim Speaker Patrick McHenry to remain in the post longer, with increased powers, per Axios. The plan was to be fleshed out Thursday afternoon in a meeting of the House Republican conference, reports the Wall Street Journal. Jordan lost the first vote on Tuesday, then lost again on Wednesday by an even bigger margin.