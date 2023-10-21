Looking to Rent? This Is the Best City for It

It's not easy for everyone to enter the homeownership arena these days, thanks to high home prices and rising interest rates. Forking over a monthly payment to a landlord, therefore, may be the best option for many. Forbes Advisor went on the hunt for the best cities for renters, looking at 96 of the nation's most populated cities across nearly two dozen metrics. Factors considered included not only average rent costs, but also average sizes for one- and two-bedroom rental units, crime rates, and the percentage of renters said to be "rent burdened"—meaning those who hand over more than 30% of their income to their landlords. The Arizona city of Chandler emerged as the best city for those signing a lease, while Newark, New Jersey, proved the worst. Check out what other cities made the top and bottom 10: