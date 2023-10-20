GM Sweetens Proposal, but UAW Sees 'More to Give'

Stellantis and GM caught up with Ford, union leader tells members
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2023 5:35 PM CDT
GM Sweetens Proposal, but UAW Sees 'More to Give'
US Sen. John Fetterman, center, greets Tim Baker of United Auto Workers Local 12 on Friday in Toledo, Ohio.   (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)

GM improved its proposals to striking UAW members on Friday, but the union's president told his members that the Detroit automakers can do better. "We're striking the Big Three like we've never struck before," Shawn Fain said. "These extremely profitable companies have more to give." Hours earlier, GM had made its seventh proposal of the strike, the Detroit Free Press reports. "The offer on the table is the most significant that GM has ever proposed to the UAW," a company statement said, "and recognizes our team members for all their dedication and contributions." Now, GM said, it's time for everyone to get back to work.

Fain said the UAW also received a new contract proposal from Stellantis, Chrysler's parent, in the previous 24 hours, per Reuters. Ford's last one was made two weeks ago. "This week, GM and Stellantis got the message and caught up to Ford," Fain said in his update to members, per the Detroit News. He was critical of Ford, though, especially Executive Chairman Bill Ford's call Monday for an end to the strike, which was followed by the announcement of a dividend for shareholders. "What Ford is showing us is that the money is there," Fain said. "They just don't want us to have it."

The GM proposal has a 23% general wage increase, matching Ford's, and a 25% compounded wage increase over the life of contract. The cost-of-living formula would improve, and hourly workers would have a faster route to the top wage, per the Free Press. Temporary employees also would receive a raise. "The majority of our workforce will make $40.39 per hour, or roughly $84,000 a year by the end of this agreement's term," GM said. The company's movement "suggests we may be in the endgame" of the work stoppage, a labor professor told Reuters. (Read more UAW strike stories.)

