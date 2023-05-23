Looking to Buy a Home? Here's the Most Affordable US City

With soaring home prices and interest rates, it may not seem like the best time to plunk down a down payment on a new home. Some US cities, however, make that goal more attainable than others, and WalletHub sifted through the data to suss out the top contenders. The site looked at 10 metrics for 300 cities of varying size, including the affordability of not just the home but maintenance; the cost of insurance; a city's cost of living; taxes; price appreciation; and active listings per capita. Montgomery, Alabama, shot up to the No. 1 most affordable spot, while Santa Barbara, California, ended up at the bottom of the list. In fact, eight of the 10 least affordable cities are in the Golden State. Here's where you'll have to open your wallet the most, and least:

Most Affordable

Montgomery, Alabama Flint, Michigan Toledo, Ohio Detroit Akron, Ohio Warren, Michigan Pittsburgh Yuma, Arizona Springfield, Illinois Palm Bay, Florida

San Francisco New York Pasadena, California Boulder, Colorado Los Angeles Burbank, California Glendale, California Santa Monica, California Berkeley, California Santa Barbara, California