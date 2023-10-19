Friends Retracing Route Find Missing Motorcyclist

An extensive search by law enforcement, a private search and rescue team, friends, and strangers paid off when a missing motorcyclist was found alive days after a crash in Tennessee. Taylor Boyle, who was last seen by his family about 10am Sunday, was spotted by friends off the road at 11pm Tuesday. They called 911, and a crew treated his injuries. "He seemed to be pretty coherent and awake and not in pain," said a friend, Cameron Williams, per USA Today . "I think we really lucked up this time."

Boyle left northern Knoxville on Sunday morning and told people he was headed north to Heiskell to see a friend. That helped the search, which began when he didn't show up at the friend's. "We kind of had a good idea of where he came from and where he was going to," Williams said. Boyle later was found by friends, along his route, down a 15-foot embankment. "Taylor just missed the guardrail," Nichole Rousseau posted online per the Charlotte Observer. "He was laying there in the cold for days dehydrated with only a concussion and a dislocated elbow." (Read more missing person stories.)