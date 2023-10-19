Friends Retracing Route Find Missing Motorcyclist

An extensive search by law enforcement, a private search and rescue team, friends, and strangers paid off when a missing motorcyclist was found alive days after a crash in Tennessee. Taylor Boyle, who was last seen by his family about 10am Sunday, was spotted by friends off the road at 11pm Tuesday. They called 911, and a crew treated his injuries. "He seemed to be pretty coherent and awake and not in pain," said a friend, Cameron Williams, per USA Today. "I think we really lucked up this time."
Boyle left northern Knoxville on Sunday morning and told people he was headed north to Heiskell to see a friend. That helped the search, which began when he didn't show up at the friend's. "We kind of had a good idea of where he came from and where he was going to," Williams said. Boyle later was found by friends, along his route, down a 15-foot embankment. "Taylor just missed the guardrail," Nichole Rousseau posted online per the Charlotte Observer. "He was laying there in the cold for days dehydrated with only a concussion and a dislocated elbow." (Read more missing person stories.)