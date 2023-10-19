If Candidate Wins, He Promises an AR-15 Giveaway

If a Republican candidate for the Virginia Senate wins his write-in campaign, he wants to thank voters in his own way: with an AR-15 rifle. Dave LaRock, who's a member of the House of Delegates now, announced the offer in an email to voters last week, the Washington Post reports. "When you think of Dave LaRock, remember I'm the guy that's so pro-gun that I give them away for free," the email says. When contacted by a Post reporter, LaRock seemed to pull the offer, then later said it's on. He explained that he was adjusting the terms after checking with his counsel. LaRock said that there's no charge to qualify for the giveaway, that the 10 winners will be picked at random, and that the "transfer of rifles will be conducted to comply with Virginia law."