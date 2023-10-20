Entertainment / Britney Spears Britney Spears Recalls First Learning of 'Free Britney' 'That was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen in my life' By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Oct 20, 2023 2:26 PM CDT Copied Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019. Spears' memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) With Britney Spears' memoir coming out Tuesday, more snippets are emerging about its contents. One big reveal from The Woman in Me already out is that she had an abortion years ago when dating Justin Timberlake. A few more in circulation: Free Britney: Spears recalls first learning that fans had formed the "Free Britney" movement to help end the conservatorship she was under. Spears writes that in 2018, her father made her go to a Beverly Hills rehab, and a nurse there showed her clips of fans in the movement. "That was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen in my life," Spears writes, per the New York Times. "I don't think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning." The rehab: She also recalls life in the rehab facility, where she was prescribed lithium. "They kept me locked up against my will for months," she writes. "I couldn't go outside. I couldn't drive a car. I had to give blood weekly. I couldn't take a bath in private. I couldn't shut the door to my room." Estranged: Spears says she remains estranged from much of her family. "Migraines are just one part of the physical and emotional damage I have now that I'm out of the conservatorship," she writes. "I don't think my family understands the real damage that they did." Celebrity fling: Spears also writes of a two-week affair with actor Colin Farrell in 2003, not too long after she had split with Timberlake, per People. "Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight." No offense: Spears addressed the media attention her book is getting in a social media post. "My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!" she wrote, per Variety. "That was me then… that is in the past! I don't like the headlines I am reading… that's exactly why I quit the business four years ago!" (Read more Britney Spears stories.)