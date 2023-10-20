Britney Spears Recalls First Learning of 'Free Britney'

With Britney Spears' memoir coming out Tuesday, more snippets are emerging about its contents. One big reveal from The Woman in Me already out is that she had an abortion years ago when dating Justin Timberlake. A few more in circulation:

Free Britney: Spears recalls first learning that fans had formed the "Free Britney" movement to help end the conservatorship she was under. Spears writes that in 2018, her father made her go to a Beverly Hills rehab, and a nurse there showed her clips of fans in the movement. "That was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen in my life," Spears writes, per the New York Times. "I don't think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning."