Israeli Strike Kill Relatives, Former Congressman Says

Justin Amash, a former US House member from Michigan, has posted that several of his relatives were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. Amash, who was the first Palestinian American in Congress, said they had sought shelter at a Greek Orthodox church when the complex was hit late Thursday, the Hill reports. "The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much," Amash wrote on X. "Our family is hurting badly." Church officials and witnesses said the strike caused a building to collapse, killing at least 17 Palestinians. Israeli military officials said that they had intended to strike a nearby Hamas command center and that the destruction at the church complex was unintended, per the Wall Street Journal.