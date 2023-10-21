Hurricanes Approach From Atlantic, Pacific

Residents of Mexico's Los Cabos resorts rushed to prepare as Hurricane Norma headed toward the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula for an expected landfall Saturday, while in the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy threatened to batter the islands of the Lesser Antilles. Businesses in Cabo San Lucas nailed up sheets of plywood over their windows, and government personnel hung up banners warning people not to try to cross gullies and stream beds after Norma regained strength and once again became a major storm Friday. According to the national civil protection agency, shelters in Baja California housed some 1,500 people by Saturday morning, the AP reports.

By early Saturday, Norma had weakened and was downgraded to Category 1 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located just offshore 25 miles west of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 85mph and moving north at 8mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The hurricane was expected to continue on that path through the evening before turning to the northeast and slowing down through Monday. The forecast track would take a weakened Norma toward the mainland of Mexico's western Pacific coast as a tropical storm. Its languid pace raised the possibility of severe flooding. Norma was expected to dump six to 12 inches of rain with a maximum of 18 inches in places across southern Baja California and much of Sinaloa state.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy was about 25 miles north-northeast of Guadeloupe and 50 miles southeast of the Caribbean island of Antigua. Tammy was expected to remain at hurricane strength and even strengthen slightly as it moved toward the Lesser Antilles, passing by Guadeloupe, Antigua, and Barbuda. Both Martinique and Guadeloupe are French overseas departments. The hurricane center said "heavy rainfall and flooding (are) likely over much of the Lesser Antilles." The slow-moving system was forecast to bring up to 12 inches over a twin island nation where the devastation of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and recent wind damage and flooding from Philippe are still fresh memories. Residents' rush to stock up on necessities caused gridlock throughout St John's, per the AP.