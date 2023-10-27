US: Russian Soldiers Are Being Executed for Disobeying Orders

A White House official said Thursday that the Russian military is executing its soldiers who don't follow orders in the offensive in eastern Ukraine. "We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire," said John Kirby, national security spokesperson. The US and Ukraine say Russia has suffered considerable losses in the battle for the frontline town of Avdiivka. Some of those Russian casualties, the US says, were inflicted "on the orders of their own leaders," per the BBC.