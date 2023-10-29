Thousands Loot Gaza Supplies

'Civil order is starting to break down,' UN relief official says
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2023 1:05 PM CDT
UN Warns of Chaos in Gaza After Crowds Loot Warehouses
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Lili Itamari and Ram Itamari at the Rukhama cemetery, south Israel, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Lili and Ram Itamari were killed during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 in Kfar Azza, near the border with the Gaza Strip.   (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Thousands of people broke into a UN agency's warehouses in central and southern Gaza, taking "wheat, flour and other basic survival items," officials said. Humanitarian supplies brought in convoys from Egypt are stored in one of the warehouses, Reuters reports. "This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," Thomas White, director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine, said Sunday. "People are scared, frustrated and desperate."

Israel announced Saturday that its war against Hamas has begun its second phase, and the military said Sunday it was "increasing the urgency" of its calls for people in northern Gaza to move to the south for safety, per CNN. That shift is straining communities and services in the south, White said. Israel began what it called the "complete siege" after Hamas, which rules Gaza, attacked on Oct. 7. "The needs of the communities are immense, if only for basic survival, while the aid we receive is meager and inconsistent," White said.

Israel's military said in a video statement that more humanitarian aid from Egypt and the US would be allowed into Gaza on Sunday, per the BBC. Ten trucks carrying food and medical supplies arrived through the Rafah crossing, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, making the total so far 94. Egypt's foreign ministry complained that Israel's involved security checks were obstructing the deliveries. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said more than 2 million people lack essential supplies. "I urge all those with responsibility to step back from the brink," he said. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

