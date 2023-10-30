Man Found Dead at Theme Park Was Equipped for 'Devastating' Attack

Authorities in Colorado are investigating a mysterious death at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The body of a 22-year-old man was found at the park Saturday morning after what authorities described as a suspected suicide, but the sheriff's office disclosed Monday that the man was carrying enough weapons and explosives to kill many more people, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports. The man was "dressed in black colored tactical clothing, bearing patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a press release .

"The suspect had been heavily armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for both weapons," the sheriff's office said. It said the man, a resident of nearby Carbondale, "was wearing body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet. Additionally multiple improvised explosive devices, (IEDs), were discovered with the suspect and in a vehicle associated with the suspect." The sheriff's office said the park, which is around 160 miles west of Denver, remained closed over the weekend while the bomb squad disarmed the explosive devices and searched rides and other areas to make sure no other devices had been planted, the Denver Post reports.

"While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders," the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the man broke into the park while it was closed. His body was found before the park was due to open Saturday. Authorities have not released details on how he died. The park, on a mountain above the Colorado River, features attractions including cave tours and an alpine coaster, the AP reports. (Read more Colorado stories.)