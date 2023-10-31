Pete Sampras Reveals Wife's Scary Diagnosis

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, actress and wife to retired tennis star Pete Sampras, has been battling ovarian cancer. The tennis legend announced the news in a statement posted Monday to the ATP Tour's X account. "As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what's been going on," he says, going on to explain that Wilson-Sampras was diagnosed last December and has since undergone major surgery and chemotherapy and is currently continuing targeted maintenance therapy.

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this," he continues. "However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring." Sampras, 52, and Wilson-Sampras, 50, wed in 2000; their sons are ages 18 and 20, USA Today reports. Sampras says "good thoughts and prayers" are appreciated as his wife "continues to thrive on her healing journey."

Wilson-Sampras was a soap opera star in the 1980s before moving into TV and film acting in the 1990s and early 2000s; she is known for playing bride-to-be Fran Donnelly opposite Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey in The Wedding Planner and Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat, EW.com reports. She largely stopped acting when the couple's children were born, Sampras said in his biography: "She loved her work and was very good at it and did 30 movies, but ultimately she wanted to be a wife and mom and not be pulled in other directions." (Read more Pete Sampras stories.)