Trump's Favorite Line of Attack on Biden May Have a Problem

One of former President Trump's favorite campaign themes is that 80-year-old President Biden is too old and prone to gaffes to win reelection. But a new theme in coverage of the 2024 election is that Trump, who's 77, is undercutting his argument by making quite a few public mistakes himself. Coverage:

DeSantis' tracker: The campaign of Ron DeSantis has launched a "Trump Accident Tracker" to catalog the former president's slip-ups in speeches. The campaign put out this video compilation, which includes Trump mistakenly referring to the Obama administration instead of the Biden administration, misidentifying Hungary leader Viktor Orban, and mixing up Nikki Haley and Kristi Noem, as well as Jeb and George Bush. "This is a different Donald Trump than 2015 and '16—lost the zip on his fastball," DeSantis told reporters last week, per Axios. "It's sad to see."