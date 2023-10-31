Man Charged With Antisemitic Threats to Jewish Senator

A Nevada man has been arrested after allegedly leaving antisemitic voicemails at the office of Sen. Jacky Rosen. Before becoming the third Jewish woman to serve in Congress, Rosen served as president of Nevada's largest synagogue. Part of a delegation of senators who visited Israel after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the country, she's been calling for support for Israel, pressing the Senate to approve supplemental defense funding and, as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, urging the Defense Department to transfer unused military assets to Israel, NBC News reports. John Anthony Miller of Las Vegas is accused of leaving threatening messages in reference to the Israel-Hamas war, including one stating "we're gonna finish what Hitler started," per the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

The 43-year-old allegedly left numerous voicemails between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 and again on Oct. 24, according to court documents. He allegedly threatened to assault, kidnap, or murder the senator; made threats against her family; and referenced the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, per NBC and KSNV. Miller also showed up at a Las Vegas courthouse on Oct. 18 claiming he was going to see the senator, then began spouting profanities when he was denied entry, according to court documents. Rosen confirmed she'd received the threats. "This is what Jews all around the world are facing," she said Monday, per NBC, adding "I have full faith in our US attorney, Department of Justice that they'll take care of the situation." Miller was arrested Thursday on a charge of threatening a federal official. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 13. (Read more threats stories.)