Santa Anita Track Claims Another Victim

Practical Move collapses after a training run, the latest in a spate of horse deaths in recent years
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 31, 2023 11:54 AM CDT
A general view of Santa Anita Park is seen ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse race in Arcadia, Calif., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Post positions are drawn and odds are set for the 14 races in the 40th edition of the Breeders' Cup this week at Santa Anita.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A horse set to run in this weekend's Breeders' Cup has died after a workout at Santa Anita, reports the AP. Practical Move was returning from a gallop on Tuesday morning when he experienced a suspected cardiac event, according to a statement from Breeders' Cup officials. His rider wasn't hurt. Veterinarians from the California Horse Racing Board, 1/ST Racing, and the Breeders' Cup tended to the 3-year-old colt. The Santa Anita track, and the Breeder's Cup, have been plagued by a series of horse deaths in recent years.

Practical Move was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the 40th world championships. He had five wins in eight career starts and earnings of $923,200. Practical Move won the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby on his home track before a fever forced him to miss the Kentucky Derby in May. He then took six months off and returned to win a race on Oct. 6 at Santa Anita. The colt was trained by Tim Yakteen.

(Read more Santa Anita Derby stories.)

