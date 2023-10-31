Santa Anita Track Claims Another Victim

A horse set to run in this weekend's Breeders' Cup has died after a workout at Santa Anita, reports the AP . Practical Move was returning from a gallop on Tuesday morning when he experienced a suspected cardiac event, according to a statement from Breeders' Cup officials. His rider wasn't hurt. Veterinarians from the California Horse Racing Board, 1/ST Racing, and the Breeders' Cup tended to the 3-year-old colt. The Santa Anita track, and the Breeder's Cup, have been plagued by a series of horse deaths in recent years.

Practical Move was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the 40th world championships. He had five wins in eight career starts and earnings of $923,200. Practical Move won the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby on his home track before a fever forced him to miss the Kentucky Derby in May. He then took six months off and returned to win a race on Oct. 6 at Santa Anita. The colt was trained by Tim Yakteen.