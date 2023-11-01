WeWork May File for Bankruptcy Soon: Sources

Once valued at $47 billion, WeWork is now on the brink of bankruptcy, sources say. Founded in 2010 , the office-sharing venture was already struggling when its controversial co-founder and CEO was ousted in 2019 . The COVID pandemic soon followed, and with it a significant shift to remote work; the Guardian notes the company never recovered from that series of events. The sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal say the company is considering filing a chapter 11 petition as soon as next week. Amid ongoing struggles and doubts about whether it could maintain operations, multiple top execs left the company this year, including Sandeep Mathrani, who took over as CEO in 2020 after the aforementioned ouster and left this past May .

The company went through $530 million in the first half of the year and had about $205 million in cash on hand by June, according to securities filings. Starting in the second half of this year through the end of 2027, it has an estimated $10 billion in lease obligations due, and another $15 billion starting in 2028. It missed interest payments owed to bondholders earlier this month and the 30-day grace period in which it must either make the payments or default is coming to an end, but on Tuesday, WeWork said it had a deal with bondholders for an additional seven days to negotiate. The company would not comment on what it called "speculation" about bankruptcy discussions. (Read more WeWork stories.)