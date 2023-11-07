Netanyahu: Israel Will Have Indefinite 'Responsibility' Over Gaza

Asked who should govern Gaza when the fighting between Israel and Hamas ends, Benjamin Netanyahu said in an ABC News interview Monday, "Those who don't want to continue the way of Hamas." What does that mean? He explained: "I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have it. When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine." US President Biden has previously said it would be a "mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza.

Biden has also called for a humanitarian "pause" in attacks on Gaza, while others have gone further and called for a cease-fire, and in the Monday interview on World News Tonight, Netanyahu indicated the latter, at least, is not happening. "There'll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages," he said. "As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there ... in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don't think there's going to be a general cease-fire." The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Monday that the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 10,000 since the war began, with 70% of those women, children, and the elderly, CNN reports. (Read more Benjamin Netanyahu stories.)