The leader of the Marine Corps was hospitalized Sunday after suffering what military officials said was a health emergency. The service didn't say where or why Gen. Eric Smith was hospitalized in a Monday statement, noting family had requested no further details be released. However, US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity linked the hospitalization to a cardiac arrest reported Sunday near Marine Barracks Washington, per USA Today . Witnesses had called 911 after seeing "an adult male collapse on the sidewalk while running," a rep for the DC fire department said, per the Washington Post .

Smith, a 58-year-old member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who previously held the role of Marine assistant commandant, was confirmed as commandant in September, but he's been "shoulder[ing] the responsibilities of both jobs since July, when his predecessor retired," the Post reports. Smith, who last month complained of feeling exhausted by his 18.5-hour work days, is one of only three generals confirmed to new posts since February. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been holding up hundreds of military nominees in response to a Defense Department policy that provides time off and reimbursements for service members and family members who seek abortions out of state. Some argue he's risking national security.

The assistant commandant typically takes over the duties of the commandant in times of need. With no one but Smith currently filling that role, Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, deputy commandant for combat development and integration, will step up, USA Today reports. A rep for Tuberville said Tuesday that he's prepared to move ahead with a vote on the nomination of Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to become Marine assistant commandant, per the Post. Tuberville "is praying for General Smith's quick recovery, and he is confident in the ability of General Heckl to do the job on an acting basis," the rep said. It's unclear if Smith remained hospitalized Wednesday. (Read more Marine Corps stories.)