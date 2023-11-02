Poll: More Than a Fifth of Voters Would Choose RFK Jr.

If the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll hold true in the election next year, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be the most successful third-party candidate since 27% of voters chose Teddy Roosevelt in 1912. The poll put Kennedy, who dropped his Democratic primary bid last month to run for president as an independent, at 22% in a hypothetical three-way race with President Biden and former President Trump. Biden had 39% support and Trump had 36%. When progressive activist Cornel West was included, the results were 36% for Biden, 35% for Trump, 19% for Kennedy, and 6% for West. In a hypothetical head-to-head, it was 47% for Biden to 46% for Trump, with others saying they were undecided or wouldn't vote at all.