America's Last Prison Ship Is Closing

Kenneth Williams spent his whole life in Brooklyn, but it wasn't until a night in 2018 when he crossed a narrow footbridge in shackles, that he learned about New York City's last floating jail. He remembers the murky East River water below him, the stench of mold, and a sinking feeling that soon turned literal. "Every once in a while you could feel the boat dropping into the muck," Williams, 62, says. "It was a stark reminder that this place wasn't meant for human confinement." Docked in the shallows off an industrial edge of the South Bronx, the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center is a five-story jail barge that stretches the length of two football fields, resembling a container ship stacked with cargo.

It arrived in 1992 as a temporary measure to ease overcrowding on Rikers Island , the city's main jail complex for detainees awaiting trial. Three decades later, the 800-bed lockup—the last operating prison ship in the United States—is finally closing down, the AP reports. The ship will be fully vacated by the end of this week, officials said, as part of a broader plan to replace the city's long-troubled correctional system with a network of smaller jails. For now, most of the roughly 500 people incarcerated on the ship will be transferred to Rikers Island, according to the Department of Correction, though the jails there are eventually supposed to close down, too.

The last of an armada of floating jails used by New York City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Vernon C. Bain sits across the river from Rikers Island, between a wastewater treatment plant and a wholesale fish market. Detainees are afforded a daily hour of recreation on a caged upper deck, where they were recently seen playing basketball on a sunny morning. Otherwise, their only natural light beams through the ship's tiny portholes. Those who've spent time on board say the boat rocks in the river's current. Its fading blue and white exterior—a far cry from the freshly-painted surfaces visible in the 1993 film Carlito's Way—is known to leak in the rain, occasionally short-circuiting the electrical system.

When the boat empties out, it won't be the first time. It also closed in the mid-1990s, as the population of Rikers Island began to fall. But unlike the other shuttered floating jails, the Vernon C. Bain reopened—initially as a juvenile justice center under Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and later transitioning into a standard adult jail. A spokesperson for the Department of Correction, Latima Johnson, declined to say what the city plans to do with the boat going forward. It will remain, for now, within the custody of the Department of Correction.