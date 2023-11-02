Your Newest Late-Night Host Stands Apart

A new late-night show is coming to CBS with a 29-year-old stand-up comic in the host chair. Taylor Tomlinson of Netflix comedy specials Look At You and Quarter Life Crisis will host After Midnight after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Variety reports. Colbert, an executive producer of the show, announced Tomlinson—"one of my favorite comedians"—as host on Wednesday's episode of his show. Tomlinson joked that she was just happy to be employed. "I've never had a real job," she said. "I've been doing standup since I was 16." This "makes her not just the only woman in the job on a late-night show on network television now, but also the youngest by two decades," per the New York Times .

The Los Angeles-based Tomlinson, the first female late-night host on a network since Lilly Singh ended her NBC show in 2021, beat out comedian and former Daily Show staff writer X Mayo and comedian, writer, and actor Ricky Velez for the job, Deadline reports. In addition to having a new Netflix special premiering in February, Tomlinson is also working on a film about her early life in which she is set to star, with Paul Weitz directing, per Variety.

After Midnight, to air at 12:30am, replaces The Late Late Show with James Corden. It's inspired by Comedy Central's @midnight, a comedy game show that aired after the Colbert Report from 2013 to 2017. Jack Martin, the showrunner on all four seasons of @midnight, will serve as co-showrunner alongside Eric Pierce (CBS' The Challenge: USA and The Wheel). Both will executive produce along with Colbert; @midnight co-creator Jason U. Nadler; Evelyn McGee Colbert, who is vice president of Colbert's Spartina Productions as well as his wife; Spartina's President Carrie Byalick; Late Show executive producer Tom Purcell; and others, per Deadline. (Read more TV shows stories.)