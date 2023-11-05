Israeli Official Suspended After Talk of Nuclear Attack

Israel's heritage minister has been suspended from office indefinitely after suggesting in an interview that Israel could drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the action after Amichai Eliyahu's radio interview aired Sunday, Politico reports. Reasoning that there are "no non-combatants in Gaza," Eliyahu said that deploying an atomic weapon there is "one of the possibilities" in Israel's war with Hamas. An outcry followed, per the New York Times. "Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality," Netanyahu posted on X.