6-Word Phrase on Israel Stokes Controversy

The lone Palestinian-American in Congress is defending her use of a six-word phrase—"from the river to the sea"—that has become a political flashpoint in the US over the Israel-Hamas war. "From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," tweeted Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. "My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity." Supporters of Israel, however, see the phrase as one that calls for violence against Israelis. Coverage:

The phrase: It refers to a desired Palestinian state that would stretch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, per Politico, which notes that the chant is popular at pro-Palestinian rallies. Critics, however, see it as a rejection of Israel's right to exist.

It refers to a desired Palestinian state that would stretch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, per Politico, which notes that the chant is popular at pro-Palestinian rallies. Critics, however, see it as a rejection of Israel's right to exist. Critics: Fellow Democrats are criticizing Tlaib, reports NBC News, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida. "This phrase means eradicating Israel and Jews. Period," she wrote. "Dressing it up in a new PR ploy won't change that. Only a return of hostages, eliminating Hamas and liberating Gaza from oppressive terror will save civilian lives and secure the peace, justice and dignity you seek." Michigan's Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel, called on Tlaib to retract the phrase, as did Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan's only Jewish representative, per the Detroit News.