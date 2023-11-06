Looking to See a Fireball? Tonight's the Night (Maybe)

If you happen to see a fireball whizzing through the night sky on Monday, it's not a Don't Look Up moment (ie, no need to panic): It's simply the peak of the Southern Taurids meteor shower, which has been active since September, per NPR. Shooting stars—meteors that enter the Earth's atmosphere and streak through the sky—earn the NASA term "fireball" when they burn so bright that they appear even brighter than Venus, which CNN notes is the brightest celestial body, other than the moon. "You go outside, you see the stars, you see the moon, you see the planets—those are always there," says Bill Cooke, head of the space agency's Meteoroid Environment Office. "But you don't always see the meteors. [They] are a transitory part of the night sky, and people get fascinated by that."