Top Cop Addressed Reckless Driving, Was Hit by Dump Truck

Milwaukee's police chief was injured when a dump truck rammed the vehicle he was traveling in "minutes after leaving a press conference discussing reckless driving problems in the city," according to Wisconsin Public Radio . Police Chief Jeffrey Norman attended the press conference hosted by Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday morning. He left in an SUV driven by a 56-year-old officer, per WISN . Witnesses reported that the SUV was stopped at a red light a few blocks from a police station around 10am when a dump truck approached from behind but failed to stop in time. It dented the back of the SUV and shattered the vehicle's back glass, WISN reports. Norman exited the vehicle complaining of a sore back, according to a witness. "He said it was his back, and he was holding his head," the witness tells WISN. "You could tell he was in some pain."

He was loaded onto a stretcher and given a neck brace before being taken to a hospital by ambulance, the outlets report. The driver of the SUV was also taken to a hospital with what police said were "non-life threatening injuries." Police said the driver of the dump truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. "The circumstances that led to the collision are being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office," the department noted. Johnson later described the crash as "cruelly coincidental in that it took place immediately following our news conference on reckless driving." The mayor said "we did not need this type of reminder that all drivers need to slow down and increase caution on our roadways." However, Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland stressed that "we don't know if this is reckless driving related," per WPR. (Read more Milwaukee stories.)