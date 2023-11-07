Just five candidates are expected to take to their podiums in Miami this week for the third GOP presidential debate, and Doug Burgum isn't one of them. KMOT reports that the North Dakota governor didn't fulfill all of the polling requirements to qualify for the Wednesday matchup, with Politico noting that those requirements included having 70,000 donors (with at least 200 separate donors in 20 states), as well as reaching 4% in two national polls, or 4% in a national poll and 4% in two different early-primary states. Burgum fell short when it came to national polling.

The debate development doesn't seem like it's deterring Burgum for the moment, as he took to social media Monday night to announce he's soldiering on in the primary. "Skipping the next debate isn't going to stop us," Burgum wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've been told 'it's impossible' my entire life and always beat the odds." He added, "DC insiders are trying to stop me from fighting for you! It's not gonna work. Party bosses don't pick presidents—voters do!" Per the AP, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also didn't make the cut for Wednesday (he didn't qualify for the second debate, either). He'd noted after that debate that he hoped to boost his polling numbers to 4% by Thanksgiving.

Another notable absence, by his own choice: former President Trump, the current frontrunner who's way ahead of the rest in the polls. That means the five who will take the stage on Wednesday are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The debate, which will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will air Wednesday at 8pm ET. It will be hosted by Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, and Hugh Hewitt of The Hugh Hewitt Show, per CBS News. (Read more Doug Burgum stories.)