Celine Dion may not be quite ready to go back on tour after being diagnosed with a rare, incurable neurological condition, but she's been spotted crooning a few notes to fans in recent days. The 55-year-old Canadian singer—who revealed late last year that she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome , a progressive autoimmune disease that causes locked-up muscles and painful spasms—showed up last week at a Montreal Canadiens hockey game in Las Vegas, her first public appearance in more than three years, per People .

Dion, who was accompanied to the Oct. 30 game at T-Mobile Arena by her three sons, 22-year-old Rene-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, shook hands with Canadiens players in the locker room, posed for pictures, and even sang "a few notes," according to Canadiens rep Chantal Machabee. "She's been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy—it's amazing," Machabee said. "I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day, and it was reassuring."

Machabee, who told People that Dion was an "amazing woman," also posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Dion together during the singer's visit. "From the great visit to our match in Vegas yesterday," Machabee wrote. "Thank you @celinedion for your great generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family." Earlier this year, a source told People that Dion hasn't given up on possibly touring in the future. "She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform," the source noted. "She has not given up at all." (Read more Celine Dion stories.)